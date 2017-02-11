Jr. Predators vs Jr. Thunderbolts

City officials are one step closer to voting on this year's budget after the first reading Monday night, which means the city is also one step closer to that tax increase. When it came for the public to take a mic at tonight's city commission meeting, that tax increase is what people wanted to talk about. The city is proposing to raise occupational taxes by .39%, property taxes by 4%, and insurance premium taxes by 2%. City officials say, these taxes are necessary to bring mone...