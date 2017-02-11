Locals, including 14 News, perform in The Really Big Show

People from the community told jokes, performed and busted out the moves at The Really Big Show in hopes to bring in thousands of dollars.

Our very own Jeff Lyons hosted the variety show that supports the Arc of Evansville.

Volunteers put it all together. Our own sunrise team was there as they acted out a Gilligan's Island Skit.

All of the money raised goes back to Arc, a non-profit helping people with disabilities.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.