Famous Archbishop of New York visits Owensboro

The Archbishop of New York visited with hundreds of local Catholics in the Tri-State.

Over 1,200 Catholic men packed the Owensboro River Park Center to hear the most widely recognized American Cardinal in the world.

His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan visited Owensboro which has a vast Catholic community.

Known for his charismatic personality and conservative views, over a thousand Tri-State men listened to the famous Cardinal speak.

Cardinal Dolan addressed several hot topics including the disconnect between the church and its believers and marriage in today's society.

"Strong families. Strong faithful life-giving marriages, that's the bedrock of a civilization, that's the bedrock of a vigorous republic," Cardinal Dolan said.

He says he can't change politics or economics, but he can influence faith and religion to make America stronger.

"Now I can do something about that. I can talk about that, I can preach about that. I can come to Kentucky and talk about that," he told us. "I guess if we each do what we have a call to do, we're going to be okay."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.