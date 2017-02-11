Semi-State wrestling results

Individual Results:

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Drake Campbell of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Ray Rioux of Avon

3rd Place - Logan Boe of Danville

4th Place - Logan Stephenson of Terre Haute South

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Asa Garcia of Avon

2nd Place - Seth Horty of Evansville Memorial

3rd Place - Alex Petro of Center Grove

4th Place - Kane Egli of Evansville Mater Dei

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cayden Rooks of Columbus East

2nd Place - Alex Mosconi of Indian Creek

3rd Place - Ty Mills of Brownsburg

4th Place - Zane Sullivan of Edgewood

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Graham Rooks of Columbus East

2nd Place - Noah Hunt of Bloomington South

3rd Place - Blake Mulkey of Brownsburg

4th Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dawson Combest of Columbus East

2nd Place - Donald Campbell of Ben Davis

3rd Place - Kyle Luigs of Evansville Mater Dei

4th Place - Noah Franklin of New Washington

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tristan Sellmer of Floyd Central

2nd Place - Jake Schoenegge of Columbus East

3rd Place - Nathan Conley of Avon

4th Place - Levi Miller of North Posey

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brayton Lee of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Logan Coyle of Center Grove

3rd Place - Corban Pollitt of Columbus East

4th Place - Brooks Wathen of Jennings County

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Austin Bethel of Mount Vernon

3rd Place - Jacob Clark of Avon

4th Place - Tucker Schank of Southridge

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gleason Mappes of Center Grove

2nd Place - Ethan Stock of Monrovia

3rd Place - Chase Wilson of Princeton

4th Place - Jaylen Adkins of Decatur Central

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Stock of Monrovia

2nd Place - Burk Vanhorn of Franklin Community

3rd Place - Anthony Cicciarelli of Brownsburg

4th Place - Jonah Hays of Center Grove

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nathan Walton of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Jake Moore of Franklin Community

3rd Place - Thomas Dull of Terre Haute North

4th Place - Jacob Hendrich of Northview

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kyle Shaffer of South Putnam

2nd Place - Jack Michel of Southridge

3rd Place - Kurtis Wilderman of Evansville Mater Dei

4th Place - Bradley Philpot of Floyd Central

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gunnar Larson of Avon

2nd Place - Garrison Lee of Monrovia

3rd Place - Isaac McCormick of Brownsburg

4th Place - Clayton Scroggs of Martinsville

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wade Ripple of Mount Vernon

2nd Place - Rickie Clark of Brownsburg

3rd Place - Dylan Cain of Greensburg

4th Place - Brendan Sutton of Jennings County

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

