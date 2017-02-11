Semi-State wrestling results - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Semi-State wrestling results

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Individual Results:

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Drake Campbell of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Ray Rioux of Avon
3rd Place - Logan Boe of Danville
4th Place - Logan Stephenson of Terre Haute South
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Asa Garcia of Avon
2nd Place - Seth Horty of Evansville Memorial
3rd Place - Alex Petro of Center Grove
4th Place - Kane Egli of Evansville Mater Dei
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cayden Rooks of Columbus East
2nd Place - Alex Mosconi of Indian Creek
3rd Place - Ty Mills of Brownsburg
4th Place - Zane Sullivan of Edgewood
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Graham Rooks of Columbus East
2nd Place - Noah Hunt of Bloomington South
3rd Place - Blake Mulkey of Brownsburg
4th Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dawson Combest of Columbus East
2nd Place - Donald Campbell of Ben Davis
3rd Place - Kyle Luigs of Evansville Mater Dei
4th Place - Noah Franklin of New Washington
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tristan Sellmer of Floyd Central
2nd Place - Jake Schoenegge of Columbus East
3rd Place - Nathan Conley of Avon
4th Place - Levi Miller of North Posey
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brayton Lee of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Logan Coyle of Center Grove
3rd Place - Corban Pollitt of Columbus East
4th Place - Brooks Wathen of Jennings County
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joe Lee of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Austin Bethel of Mount Vernon
3rd Place - Jacob Clark of Avon
4th Place - Tucker Schank of Southridge
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gleason Mappes of Center Grove
2nd Place - Ethan Stock of Monrovia
3rd Place - Chase Wilson of Princeton
4th Place - Jaylen Adkins of Decatur Central
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Stock of Monrovia
2nd Place - Burk Vanhorn of Franklin Community
3rd Place - Anthony Cicciarelli of Brownsburg
4th Place - Jonah Hays of Center Grove
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathan Walton of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Jake Moore of Franklin Community
3rd Place - Thomas Dull of Terre Haute North
4th Place - Jacob Hendrich of Northview
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kyle Shaffer of South Putnam
2nd Place - Jack Michel of Southridge
3rd Place - Kurtis Wilderman of Evansville Mater Dei
4th Place - Bradley Philpot of Floyd Central
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gunnar Larson of Avon
2nd Place - Garrison Lee of Monrovia
3rd Place - Isaac McCormick of Brownsburg
4th Place - Clayton Scroggs of Martinsville
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wade Ripple of Mount Vernon
2nd Place - Rickie Clark of Brownsburg
3rd Place - Dylan Cain of Greensburg
4th Place - Brendan Sutton of Jennings County
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.

Team Results:

Team

Season Team

Abbr 

Count

Points

1.

Brownsburg 

Brownsburg, IN (GET)

BROW

12

148.5

2.

Avon 

Avon, IN (GET)

AVON

9

100.0

3.

Columbus East 

Columbus East, IN (GET)

COEA

8

99.5

4.

Evansville Mater Dei 

Evansville Mater Dei, IN (GET)

EMD

12

89.5

5.

Center Grove 

Center Grove, IN (GET)

CEGR

6

67.0

6.

Monrovia 

Monrovia, IN (GET)

MONR

5

57.0

7.

Mount Vernon 

Mt. Vernon, IN (GET)

MOVE

4

48.0

8.

Floyd Central 

Floyd Central, IN (GET)

FC

9

39.0

9.

Franklin Community 

Franklin Community, IN (GET)

FRCO

2

37.0

10.

Southridge 

Southridge, IN (GET)

SR

4

29.5

11.

Indian Creek 

Indian Creek, IN (GET)

INCR

5

26.0

11.

South Putnam 

South Putnam, IN (GET)

SOPU

1

26.0

13.

Bloomington South 

Bloomington South, IN (GET)

BLSO

10

25.0

13.

Jennings County 

Jennings County, IN (GET)

JECO

6

25.0

15.

Evansville Memorial 

Evansville Reitz Memorial, IN (GET)

EVME

7

23.0

16.

Greensburg 

Greensburg, IN (GET)

GREE

5

21.0

17.

Ben Davis 

Ben Davis, IN (GET)

BEDA

2

20.0

17.

Terre Haute North 

Terre Haute North Vigo, IN (GET)

THN

5

20.0

19.

Edgewood 

Edgewood, IN (GET)

EDGE

10

18.5

20.

Princeton 

Princeton Community, IN (GET)

PRIN

3

15.0

21.

Danville 

Danville Community, IN (GET)

DANV

1

14.0

21.

Jeffersonville 

Jeffersonville, IN (GET)

JE

5

14.0

23.

Castle 

Castle, IN (GET)

CAST

13

12.0

23.

New Albany 

New Albany, IN (GET)

NA

9

12.0

23.

New Washington 

New Washington, IN (GET)

NW

1

12.0

26.

Decatur Central 

Decatur Central, IN (GET)

DECE

2

10.0

26.

Martinsville 

Martinsville, IN (GET)

MART

2

10.0

26.

North Posey 

North Posey, IN (GET)

NOPO

2

10.0

26.

Northview 

Northview, IN (GET)

NORT

2

10.0

26.

Terre Haute South 

Terre Haute South Vigo, IN (GET)

THS

5

10.0

