Citizens, Legislators clash at Vanderburgh Co. "Meet your Legislators" session

Tensions flared between State Senator Jim Tomes and a woman at the end of the "Meet your Legislators" meeting at the Vanderburgh County Public Library.

She was challenging him on how he authored Senate Bill 285, which would prevent people from blocking traffic as a form of protest. The bill also reads that it would give reasonable public officials the right to use "any means necessary" to get protesters out of the street.

"For people who say I'm above the law and I'm not gonna break the law, not gonna happen," Tomes said to the woman.

Tomes was also grilled on his stance on Senate Bill 333. In layman's terms, the Bias Crime bill. It would allow a judge to increase sentencing by up to five years for crimes motivated by factors like race, color, religion and sexual orientation.

"You can be convicted of a hate crime and the motivation of hate is not considered, and I know, Senator Tomes, that you voted no on the bill in the committee," said one concerned citizen.

"When we start categorizing, and this bill does there are nine categories of people, that are involved in this bill, we have 319 million people you can't categorize nine different categories of people and include all 319 million," Tomes said.

Indiana is currently one of five states in the country without hate crime laws. Former Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor and current Indiana State 77th District State Representative Ryan Hatfield calls the bill a way to give judges more control.

"Providing an enhancement a hate crimes enhancement for judges to take into account the hatred that may occur in a particular crime, against a gay person or an African-American person, we need to make sure those judges, have every tool to punish those that are committing horrible crimes in our community," Hatfield said.

Senate Bill 309 was also discussed which could phase out net metering for renewable energy by 2027 if passed. Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the bill would stall a solar project he's looking into. Wyatt says it would power a sewer plant in town and would cost around $200,000 a year.

State Senator Tomes said he voted against that bill.

"A lot of people are on the verge of instituting solar panel system in their home this bill's kind of got them at a standstill, they're not sure where to go with this thing," Tomes said. "If we were to install a million-and-a-half dollars to make this thing or million-and-a-half possible dollars to make this thing work, our payback isn't there," Wyatt said.

He also said Boonville needs net metering for the project to work. All three bills had their first reading this week.

