Pro-life and pro-choice advocates protest at Planned Parenthood

Dispatch confirms they received reports of a shooting on Evansville's south side.More >>
Dispatch confirms they received reports of a shooting in Evansville.More >>
City officials are one step closer to voting on this year's budget after the first reading Monday night, which means the city is also one step closer to that tax increase. When it came for the public to take a mic at tonight's city commission meeting, that tax increase is what people wanted to talk about. The city is proposing to raise occupational taxes by .39%, property taxes by 4%, and insurance premium taxes by 2%. City officials say, these taxes are necessary to bring mone...More >>
City officials are one step closer to voting on this year's budget after the first reading Monday night, which means the city is also one step closer to that tax increase. When it came for the public to take a mic at tonight's city commission meeting, that tax increase is what people wanted to talk about. The city is proposing to raise occupational taxes by .39%, property taxes by 4%, and insurance premium taxes by 2%. City officials say, these taxes are necessary to bring mone...More >>
The Henderson County fiscal court met on Monday to discuss the 2017 and 2018 budgets.More >>
The Henderson County fiscal court met on Monday to discuss the 2017 and 2018 budgets.More >>
What is being called a community treasure is about to get a major upgrade. The track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field is about to get a makeover.More >>
What is being called a community treasure is about to get a major upgrade. The track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field is about to get a makeover.More >>
Changes are on the way for Evansville building ordinances in an effort to spur more development.More >>
Changes are on the way for Evansville building ordinances in an effort to spur more development.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>