Pro-life and pro-choice advocates protest at Planned Parenthood

Pro-life and pro-choice advocates brought the abortion debate to Evansville's planned parenthood facility on Saturday.

They're calling for all Planned Parenthood facilities across the nation to be unfunded. It's part of a Protest-PP coalition that doesn't want federal tax dollars to pay for the facilities.

"They commit over 327,000 abortions every year and we think that our tax dollars shouldn't go to an organization that kills babies," said Mary Ellen Van Dyke of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.

Pro-choice advocates heard about the protest and were rallying on the other side of the street. They say Planned Parenthood does more than just perform abortions.

"I believe in equal access to survive and thrive as a human, specifically as a woman," Katie Miller, a participant, told us.

The protest ended at 10 a.m.

