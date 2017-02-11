OCU Men's Basketball vs. Wright State Univ.-Lake

The Mighty Oaks never trailed in what turned out to a be a battle, as OCU held a 35-27 halftime lead. The final score read 88-71, as the Oaks picked up their 15th victory on the year.

Andrew Scott made 9-16 from the field, including 5-10 from three point range, leading the Oaks with 24 points. Addison Wagler added 19 counters, while Logan Worthington compiled a double-double, scorign 14 points to go with a game high 13 rebounds.

Kain Luthman had a double-double for the Lakers, with 14 points and 10 rebounds, both team highs. Blake Stephens and Mohamed Haji-Yusuf each posted 13 counters, while Jake Ryan and Darrian Hyre scored a dozen each.

For the game, OCU shot 29-70 (41.4%) from the field, including 7-21 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. WSU-Lake made 28-66 (42.4%) of their shots, connecting on 10-22 (45.5%) from three point range. The main difference in the game was at the foul line, where the Oaks made 23-32 (71.9%) compared to 5-14 (35.7%) from the visiting Lakers.

The Mighty Oaks held a 57-32 rebounding advantage, including a 22-8 lead on the offensive boards. OCU handed out 13 assists, two fewer than the Lakers, while each team committed 13 turnovers.

These teams will square off again tomorrow, in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 3:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City University