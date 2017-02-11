Wascher lifts Eagles to 74-50 win over Maryville

Led by senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois), four University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball players reached double-figures in the scoring column as the No. 15/20 Screaming Eagles rolled to a 74-50 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over host Maryville University Saturday afternoon.

Wascher racked up 26 points and 16 rebounds as USI bounced back from a disappointing loss to the University of Missouri-St. Louis Thursday.

After using a 5-0 run to end the first period with a 13-9 lead, USI found itself clinging to a 16-15 advantage with eight minutes to play in the opening half.

The Eagles (21-4, 13-2 GLVC) proceeded to outscore the Saints 15-4 throughout the next eight minutes as they forged a 31-19 lead with 20 seconds left in the half. Wascher had eight of her 10 first-half points and four of her seven first-half rebounds during the run as USI built a double-digit lead.

Maryville (11-11, 7-8 GLVC), which added a basket at the buzzer to go into the break facing a 31-21 halftime deficit, made just 2-of-15 in the final eight minutes of the half.

USI used a six-minute stretch that spilled into the early stages of the fourth quarter to eliminate any chance of a Maryville comeback. Five different players scored for the Eagles as they used a 17-7 run to an eight-point cushion into a commanding 54-36 lead with just over nine minutes to play in the contest.

The Eagles, who led by as much as 26 points, dominated the glass with a 50-33 rebounding advantage. USI outscored the Saints 48-28 in the paint and held a 23-6 lead in second-chance points.

In addition to Wascher, junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) finished with 12 points and two assists, while junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) added 10 points and a game-high five assists for the Eagles, who had just nine turnovers as a team.

Junior guard Ali Ringering had 13 point and six rebounds to lead the Saints, who were held to just 32.7 percent (17-52) from the field and 3-of-16 (.188) from three-point range. USI shot 44.9 percent (31-69) from the field and was 5-of-18 from behind the arc (.278).

USI returns to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts the University of Illinois Springfield at the Physical Activities Center. The Eagles, who will wear pink as they Play4Kay Thursday, can clinch a first-round bye in the GLVC Tournament with a win in their final three regular-season games.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations