The Lady Oaks improved to 14-6 today, defeating the Lakers of Wright State University-Lake. After leading 59-12 at the half, OCU finished off an easy 110-31 victory.

Olivia Carroll led the way for the Oaks in scoring, shooting 12-18 from the field, including 4-6 from three point range, on her way to 28 points. Alicia Wilson went 10-12 from the floor, making 3-4 from beyond the arc, scoring 25, while grabbing nine rebounds and handing out eight assists. Maddison Ubelhor added 19 points, while Chelsea Jellison and Aricka Prentice each authored 10 counters.

Onyx Lopez was the only Laker to reach double-digits, scoring 23 points, on 8-28 shooting, including 5-16 from long distance. Cami Hellwarth hauled in a team best seven rebounds, while Haley McGillvary grabbed a game high four steals.

For the game, OCU shot 47-84 (56.0%) from the field, including 12-28 (42.9%) from three point range. The Lakers made 11-64 (17.2%) of their shot attempts, going 6-28 (21.4%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made all four of their foul shots, while WSU-Lake went 3-5 (60.0%) from the charity stripe.

OCU held a 65-25 advantage in rebounding, including a 20-8 lead on the offensive boards. The Oaks handed out 41 assists, compared to just six for the Lakers, while winning the turnover battle 19-11.

Courtesy: Oakland City Media Relations