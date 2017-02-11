Restrictions in place for northbound lanes of Twin Bridges

Lane restrictions on the Twin Bridges are to continue through through Wednesday.

Drivers traveling in the northbound lane of the bridge are cautioned to stay alerted for slow and merging traffic. This restriction will be in place until 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

This will allow an installation of a solar navigation lighting system on the bridge.

Northbound traffic will also be down to one lane from Monday through Wednesday.

Crews will upgrade guardrails along the bridge approaches. Those lane restrictions are expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

