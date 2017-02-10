"Our Time to Shine" prom night hosted for those with special nee - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

"Our Time to Shine" prom night hosted for those with special needs

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
Newburgh's Tess Fuller dances the night away at First Christian Church Friday night. Newburgh's Tess Fuller dances the night away at First Christian Church Friday night.
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Prom night is a magical rite of passage. Unless you never get the chance to go.

On Friday, a unique spin-off from Tim Tebow Foundation's "Our Night to Shine" came to First Christian Church in Newburgh, called "Our Time to Shine."

It was one woman, Tess Fuller, a Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe employee, who inspired her boss to recruit more than a hundred volunteers to make this dream come true.

Tess Fuller was all smiles and dressed to the nines. It also happened to be her 22nd birthday.

With a personality you can't ignore, Tess has Down Syndrome. She's worked at Chic-Fil-A in Evansville for over a year.

Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe's General Manager, Jeff Johnson, organized the night in her honor.

"It's very special," Tess told us. "It would not be without the Castle Knights. Thank you for coming on time! Thank you very much," she smiled.

Over 130 high school volunteers "buddied up" with someone with special needs. Many were strangers before the night, now friends.

The DJ played Taylor Swift's "I'm Feeling 22" for Tess, and she owned the dance floor, lip-syncing every word.

"She is a great young lady," Jeff Johnson said about working with Tess. "I've seen her grow up. I've seen her mature. She never meets a stranger, and I wish I had those qualities."

Johnson tells us he's been in touch with the Tim Tebow Foundation and possibly earning accreditation for next year's event. He says it would be a dream come true to recruit the former Heisman Trophy winner and philanthropist to Newburgh.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.

