Hancock Co. woman gives dogs in hoarding situation a second chance

Animal rescue officials across the region had a big job ahead of them after discovering over 60 animals living in the same Spencer County home n terrible conditions.

Three of them were going to have to be put down due to their deformities. That's when Sage Taylor stepped in.

"The plan was they were going to be put down the next morning. And I said 'No wait! I'll take them! Just let me look at them and let me see if something can be done,'" Taylor says.

Taylor didn't care about the dog's deformities. Both have rotten teeth, and one of them can hardly walk. Taylor saw right past that. She knew these dogs needed a good home.

"One has a funny look but she looks so jovial! She looks alert and friendly and ready to meet you!" Taylor says.

She has a personal dog sanctuary called Lewie's Pit Crew, named after her pit bull she also rescued from being euthanized. She says Lewie comforts the other animals and now she hopes this sanctuary brings a new and happy home for the new dogs.

"I don't really think about it as me saving their life. I just love nurturing and taking care of animals. I've always been that way," Taylor says.

She says one of the dogs will soon be getting a doggie wheelchair so he can walk again. Its a lot of work, but the dogs are getting healthier and happier with each day. If you wish to donate to these dogs and their vet care, you can reach out to the Perry County Animal Hospital and tell them you want to donate to Lewie's Pit Crew.

