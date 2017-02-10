Don't fix what isn't broken philosophy for Wood Memorial ahead of Saturday's game

Up at Springs Valley High School, it will be an early morning battle between Wood Memorial and Crothersville on Saturday.

Wood Memorial (24-1) has had one heck of a season as they won their third sectional in four years, and won the school's first-ever conference championship. But they enter Saturday having never played Crothersville, so there is still the factor of the unknown but the Lady Trojans are going to stick to what they do best and Head Coach Johnnie Bartley feels they are well prepared.

Johnnie Bartley says, "Well you know often times when you get to this game you play a team you aren't very familiar with and that was the case for us with Crothersville, but we have done our homework," explained Head coach Bartley. "We have studied film, we have done our scouting and they are a very good basketball team Obviously they wouldn't be at this point in the season. They have a really nice player, last name, Christian, she is averaging about 22 points a game and she kind of is the catalyst for the things they do so she will get some special attention from us on defense and I think if we play our game, and don't let her go crazy we will have a pretty good chance come Saturday Morning."

And the players know this is a time to stick to the game plan given by their coach.

"I think sticking to our game plan, how we have played all season you know working hard at practice," said Carsen Robinson. "Defense; I think not trying to reinvent ourselves, just keep going with how we have been playing this season."

Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Springs Valley High School.

