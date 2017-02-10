Lady Aces get set for softball season

Just seven days remain until the University of Evansville softball team will open the 2017 season at the Plainsman Invite in Auburn, Okla.

Evansville made one of the top ten turnarounds in the NCAA last season, improving their season win tally by 14. This year, a team that features nine seniors is ready to make its move. Head coach Mat Mundell scheduled a competitive non-conference slate that will see the Purple Aces take on three of the top six teams in the preseason rankings.

In the opening week, UE is set to face second-ranked Auburn. The third weekend of the season will see the Aces face the preseason #1 team – Oklahoma. Evansville faces the Sooners on March 3 and has the opportunity to face them again depending on how the bracket works out. In the final non-conference tournament in Lexington, Ky., UE will face preseason #6 Michigan on the second day of the event.

With a week left until it all begins, Coach Mundell is excited about where his team stands.

“Our girls have been working very hard. There is some great competition in practice with everyone fighting for playing time,” Mundell said. “As a coach, it is very exciting to have the depth that we do. We have a few different lineups that we are looking at; it is a good position to be in where you have several options.”

The opening tournament at Auburn begins next Friday with a 9:45 a.m. game versus Mercer and a 4:45 p.m. contest against SIU Edwardsville. The Aces also face Creighton twice and face the second-ranked Tigers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

“Next week will see us put the finishing touches on a few things, crossing our T’s and dotting the I’s,” Mundell added. “We will work a lot of simulating some situations and other things like that to be prepared for the weekend.”

