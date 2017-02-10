Memorial Lady Tigers preparing regional showdown with Vincennes - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Memorial Lady Tigers preparing regional showdown with Vincennes Lincoln

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

In the 3-A's in Charlestown, the Memorial Girls are the hunted, not the hunters, as they face Vincennes Lincoln in a rematch of last year's regional semifinals.

Unlike last time, Head Coach Bruce Dockery won't have the likes of Emily Sullivan, now playing at North Carolina. And he knows his team has a narrow path to victory.

"What we try to focus on, if we can do that, which is taking care of the basketball, controlling the boards at both ends, trying to play a little more up beat than what they normally like to do, then we'll be fine," explained Head coach Dockery. "If we get into a position where we're trying to make adjustments to what they're doing, that's when you have trouble."

Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Charlestown High School.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

