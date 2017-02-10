Fake bills showing up in W. Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say fake bills are being circulated in Western Kentucky.

Officials at Independence Bank report several $100's and $20's have been passed at businesses in Daviess and Webster Counties.

The bills look real, but are printed with a warning that they aren't legal. They say "for motion picture use only" on the front.

Anyone with information regarding the counterfeit money is asked to call KSP or local law enforcement. The toll free number for KSP is 1-800-222-5555

