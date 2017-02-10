Central Lady Bears chance at revenge nearing as team seeks regio - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Central Lady Bears chance at revenge nearing as team seeks regional crown

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Central girls basketball team have lived with the pain of falling excruciatingly short of taking home last year's regional crown.

On Saturday, the Bears will get the much-awaited chance at redemption. It all begins bright and early on Saturday at Bedford North Lawrence against the team that ended their great run a year ago, the Columbus North Bulldogs. Last year's game went down to the wire with Central losing 86-82.

Head Coach Brittany Maners' squad enters this game averaging 10 points more per game, than the Bulldogs on offense. However, it may be motivation where Central has the biggest advantage.

"Getting back to regionals, winning that, and then going to semi-state, go to state," said Alexis Thomas, Central senior guard. "But yeah, definitely getting back there. Our motivation coming from that, yeah."

With five seniors on the team, the Lady Bears know how important this game is.

"Oh yes, it's very motivating, especially for me personally," said Zion Sanders, senior forward for Central. "I've watched that video tape so many times. It's really, really sad. I know how I felt. Watching my teammates, just looking at them, seeing tears coming out of their eyes. With our five seniors being here, and being this is our last opportunity to actually do this. It's really, really big for us.

The wait is almost over and Central will have the opportunity to rinse out that bitter taste left from the 2016 regional.

"Most of all, they left a bad taste in our mouth from last year," explained Head coach Maner. "So, we're fired up and ready to play them. I'm glad we get them first. We've had some great practices and we'll be ready to go."

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CST on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

    Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:43:50 GMT
    Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)

    "They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family." 

    More >>

    "They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family." 

    More >>

  • Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

    Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:18:40 GMT

    Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave.  "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said.  That's where Hupfer came in.  "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...

    More >>

    Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave.  "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said.  That's where Hupfer came in.  "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...

    More >>

  • Evansville transformer knocks out power

    Evansville transformer knocks out power

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:44:19 GMT
    Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)

    A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue. 

    More >>

    A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly