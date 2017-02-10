Central Lady Bears chance at revenge nearing as team seeks regional crown

The Central girls basketball team have lived with the pain of falling excruciatingly short of taking home last year's regional crown.

On Saturday, the Bears will get the much-awaited chance at redemption. It all begins bright and early on Saturday at Bedford North Lawrence against the team that ended their great run a year ago, the Columbus North Bulldogs. Last year's game went down to the wire with Central losing 86-82.

Head Coach Brittany Maners' squad enters this game averaging 10 points more per game, than the Bulldogs on offense. However, it may be motivation where Central has the biggest advantage.

"Getting back to regionals, winning that, and then going to semi-state, go to state," said Alexis Thomas, Central senior guard. "But yeah, definitely getting back there. Our motivation coming from that, yeah."

With five seniors on the team, the Lady Bears know how important this game is.

"Oh yes, it's very motivating, especially for me personally," said Zion Sanders, senior forward for Central. "I've watched that video tape so many times. It's really, really sad. I know how I felt. Watching my teammates, just looking at them, seeing tears coming out of their eyes. With our five seniors being here, and being this is our last opportunity to actually do this. It's really, really big for us.

The wait is almost over and Central will have the opportunity to rinse out that bitter taste left from the 2016 regional.

"Most of all, they left a bad taste in our mouth from last year," explained Head coach Maner. "So, we're fired up and ready to play them. I'm glad we get them first. We've had some great practices and we'll be ready to go."

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CST on Saturday.

