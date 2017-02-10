Cardinal Dolan expected to speak in Owensboro on Saturday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cardinal Dolan expected to speak in Owensboro on Saturday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Cardinal Timothy Dolan (Source: Archdiocese of New York) Cardinal Timothy Dolan (Source: Archdiocese of New York)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, will be in Owensboro on Saturday with the Catholic Men's Conference of Western Kentucky.

According to the group's website, registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the opening prayer will be at 9:30 a.m.

Cardinal Dolan is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

