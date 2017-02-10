Three people hurt in serious crash in Madisonville

Three people were injured in a serious crash on Friday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Stagecoach Road.

Multiple vehicle accident on stagecoach road in Madisonville. Two cars are off the road. pic.twitter.com/JLrr7GMPnR — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) February 10, 2017

Both Andrew Horton and Lori Patterson were driving south on Stagecoach road when Horton tried to pass Patterson. He then lost control of the car and crashed into Patterson.

Horton was flown to St. Mary's. Patterson and her daughter were taken to Baptist Health.

