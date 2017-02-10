Three people hurt in serious crash in Madisonville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Three people hurt in serious crash in Madisonville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Stagecoach Rd. in Madisonville Stagecoach Rd. in Madisonville
Stagecoach Rd. - Madisonville Stagecoach Rd. - Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Three people were injured in a serious crash on Friday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Stagecoach Road.

Both Andrew Horton and Lori Patterson were driving south on Stagecoach road when Horton tried to pass Patterson. He then lost control of the car and crashed into Patterson.

Horton was flown to St. Mary's. Patterson and her daughter were taken to Baptist Health.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly