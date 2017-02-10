Demo Day to make way for River Centre Development

Out with the old, in with the new.

Parts of the old Jasper cabinet building came crashing down on Friday.

The demolition represented the kick off the River Centre development.

The lot had been vacant for over a decade, now it's going to see a lot of action. When finished, the River Centre will have an 80-room hotel, 75 apartment units and 36,000 square feet of retail and office space.

Mayor Terry Seitz drove the tractor that tore down one of the first pieces of the cabinet site.

Jane Hendrickson is in charge of the redevelopment. She was all smiles.

"It is awesome, a beautiful day like today, wonderful crowd, of both citizens, professionals, all the people that made the team come together- and can't be any happier," said Hendrickson.

Mayor Seitz says sometime in March the affiliation of the hotel will be announced.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.