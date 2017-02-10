Gov. Bevin announces funding for 13 infrastructure and development projects

Governor Matt Bevin announced $5.7-million in community development block grants are coming to Kentucky.

Gov. Bevin also announced the funding for 13 projects of infrastructure and development. Three of those projects are here in the Tri-State.

The Hawesville WWTP in Hancock County will get $800,000.

The Centertown Water Tank Project in Ohio County will receive $403,000.

The Hartford Water System will receive $896,250 in block grant funding.

Gov. Bevin says these grants will help improve the life in Kentucky and enhance economic opportunity.

