IN Conservation Officer's photo shoot turns adorable

The photo shoot for an Indiana Conservation officer and his K-9 partner is making the rounds on social media.

Indiana State Parks posted about it on their Facebook page.

The post says Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner Kenobi showed some puppy love in their portrait "attempt."

Officer Knach works in DNR Law Enforcement District 2, which is in Northeastern Indiana.

The post says "Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake, he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng."

