Hopkins Co. judge raises bond for murder suspect fivefold

A Hopkins County judge ordered that the bond for the murder suspect in last week's stabbing in Madisonville be increased fivefold.

A judge raised 21-year-old Jaleen Spivey's bond from $20,000 to $100,000 at his preliminary hearing.

This comes after he allegedly stabbed Alex Phebus to death last week.

During the hearing, detectives told the judge that Phebus described Spivey in four words after getting stabbed and that Spivey turned himself to police.

Phebus' family tells us, the bond should have been higher all along.

The case now heads to a grand jury. Spivey could face life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.