Hoops Live: Muhlenberg Co. girls vs Daviess Co. girls

Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave. "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said. That's where Hupfer came in. "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...