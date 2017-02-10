Boonville to get solar panels to help lower sewer cost in the future

People living in Boonville may have their sewer bills lowered in the future.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says they will be installing solar panels near the sewer department and said it will help lower the cost of their electric bills, which in turn will help lower customer's bills.

He said it could save the sewer department $16,000 per month and that the installation costs of the solar panels could pay for itself in five years.

Wyatt says it's also a way that Boonville can help expand its customers to the west.

The mayor says there hasn't been a construction date set but says it could come as soon as this summer.

