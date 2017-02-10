Hoops Live: Southridge vs Wood Memorial - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Southridge vs Wood Memorial

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)

Wood Memorial (13-5) played Southridge (4-15) on Friday.

The last time these two teams met on the hardwoods was last February and the Trojans got the victory, and they were looking for a repeat of that game this time around.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

    Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:43:50 GMT
    Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)

    "They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family." 

    More >>

    "They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family." 

    More >>

  • Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

    Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:18:40 GMT

    Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave.  "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said.  That's where Hupfer came in.  "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...

    More >>

    Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave.  "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said.  That's where Hupfer came in.  "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...

    More >>

  • Evansville transformer knocks out power

    Evansville transformer knocks out power

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:44:19 GMT
    Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)

    A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue. 

    More >>

    A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mom dies saving daughter from runaway car

    Mom dies saving daughter from runaway car

    Monday, May 15 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-05-15 06:15:58 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 2:17 AM EDT2017-05-15 06:17:24 GMT

    The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say. 

    More >>

    The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly