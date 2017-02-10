Fifth grader collecting donations for Evie Sue's medical expenses

A local fifth grader is repaying the favor for a local dog that has helped her out in the past.

Carly Miller has been collecting donations grader at Dexter Elementary for Evie Sue, the Keep Evansville Beautiful mascot.

Evie has been recovering from spleen surgery recently and Carly has taken it upon herself to give back to the dog that has helped her out when she was sick.

She created the donation box and posted it on Facebook and the support has been amazing.

She says she is happy to help pay for Evie's medical bills.

Carly will also be accepting donations Saturday at the Lawndale Pet Supplies Plus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

