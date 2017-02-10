Traffic update on Oak Hill road construction

There's an update on the traffic restrictions closing the northbound lane of Oak Hill road.

The section of the road from Schmitt Lane to Heckel Road will continue through March 10.

The northbound lane of Oak Hill Road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to install a new storm sewer.

During the restrictions, both lanes of traffic will use one lane and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

This work is a part of the Heckel Road reconstruction project.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.