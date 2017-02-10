Evansville woman jailed on drug, prostitution charges

An Evansville woman is in jail on drug and prostitution charges.

An undercover officer says 22-year old Chelsey Modlin offered him sexual services for $100.

Police say they set up a meeting at Price Park, but it was closed, so Modlin told him to meet her in the Schnucks Parking Lot on Washington.

That's where she was arrested.

Officers say they found meth a bag of marijuana and a bag of meth inside the car.

She was jailed on possession and prostitution charges.

