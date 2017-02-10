Grand jury indicts men for death of Jerard Fountain

A grand jury in Daviess County returned murder indictments for Preston Williams and Donte Washington with the death of Jerard Fountain.

The shooting happened on December 4 on Sycamore Street.

According to the citation, surveillance footage showed a suspicious vehicle driving around Fountain's residence just prior to the shooting.

The footage also shows Williams exiting that vehicle and the shooting confrontation between him and Fountain.

Court records state Washington was also charged with tampering with evidence.

