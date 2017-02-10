Evansville police make another K2 dealing arrest

An Evansville man is charged with dealing synthetic marijuana.

Darryl Craig Henderson, 38, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Friday. He's being held without bond.

Police say they found more than 69 grams of K2 at an apartment in the 1900 block of S. Linwood.

Officers say Henderson told them he was wrong for selling the synthetic drugs, and he cooperated during his arrest.

Police say they've been dealing with several cases of K2 overdoses in the past few weeks.

