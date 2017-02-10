New GM announced for Owensboro Convention Center, Sportscenter

New general manager of Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter has been announced.

Blake Henry, who previously worked in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was named the General Manager of the two Owensboro complexes on Thursday by The City of Owensboro and Spectra by Comcast Spectator. According to the press release, Henry was the Director of Operations for the Baton Rouge Convention Center during his time there.

In the press release, Bill Parrish, Owensboro City Manager, stated a key skill which Henry will bring to the town and team.

“Blake brings a tremendous amount of leadership skills to Owensboro,” said City Manager Parrish. ‘”We look forward to his arrival and what he can do with the very successful Spectra team that’s already in place here in Owensboro.”

Henry's first day with Spectra will be on Feb. 23, 2017.

