The Avett Brothers tour coming to Evansville

Folk rockers The Avett Brothers are scheduled to take the stage at Old National Events Plaza in Evansville.

According to the venue website, the band will perform on Thursday, June 15 at Aiken Theatre. The North Carolina folk-rock bad recently released the album "True Sadness" and are touring Mexico and the U.S. in 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the ONB Plaza box office at Ticketmaster. Tickets are $74.50, $69.50, $59.50 and $39.50.

