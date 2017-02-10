KWC announces partnership with UofL law school

Kentucky Wesleyan College has a new plan getting students into law school earlier and saving them some money.

The school announced Friday it has partnered with the University of Louisville's Brandeis School of Law.

KWC officials say the 3+3 Accelerated Law Program will allow students to obtain a Juris Doctorate just six years after graduating high school.

Students in the program will enroll as undergrads at KWC through their junior year and then complete their senior year by finishing the first year of law school at the Brandeis School of Law.

Two years later, students will receive their Juris Doctorate from U of L, allowing them to begin their legal careers one year sooner.

