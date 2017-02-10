Mead Johnson bought in $17.9 billion deal

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company announced Friday that it has agreed to be bought by Reckitt Benckiser Group.

The British company is the world's leading consumer health and hygiene company.

Mead Johnson will now become a new division of RB.

RB has agreed to pay $90 cash for each share of Mead Johnson common stock in a transaction valued at approximately $17.9 billion (including net debt).

"This transaction recognizes the value of our leading brands and strong, global organization," said Kasper Jakobsen, MJN's Chief Executive Officer. "As part of Reckitt Benckiser, a bigger healthcare focused business recognized for its marketing capabilities, we will derive benefits from both increased scale and diversification. We are pleased that our shareholders have an opportunity to recognize significant and immediate value and are excited for the new opportunities for our employees as part of a larger company."

Mead Johnson's global operations center employs 950 people in Evansville. The average pay of those employees is more than $89,000.

Reckitt Benckiser officials tell 14 News they don't expect a workforce reduction in Evansville.

According to a news release, Officials expect to save around 200-million dollars. They'd do this partially through savings acquired by this merger.

RB CEO Rakesh Kapoor explained the acquisition on their website.

