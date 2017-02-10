Vanderburgh Co. man charged with child molesting

A Vanderburgh County man is facing four counts of child molesting.

Deputies say they victim is under the age of 14, and described what happened to her to a child forensic interviewer.

Deputies say Mark Farmer, 56, agreed to an interview where admitted he molested the girl four separate times.

Farmer was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail late Thursday night. He is being held without bond.

