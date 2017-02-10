Coroner identifies victim in overnight Madisonville fire

Officials say one person died in a fire at this shed at the 300 block of Corbley Ave. in Madisonville. (WFIE)

The name of the person killed during an overnight fire in Hopkins County has been released.

The coroner says the victim is 22-year-old Kevin Conrad, of Hanson.



The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Corbley Avenue.

Crews were called to a small building behind a house. That fire is now out and under investigation.

No other details are available at this time, but we'll keep you updated.

