Sixth grade sensation, middle school basketball player stands at 6'3"

A sixth grader on an Evansville youth basketball team is turning heads. Dylan Watson is only 12-years-old, but he's already six-foot-three and becoming a force for the Evansville Christian School's six grade team.

He's not even done growing yet. But the bigger number for this little band of ballers is their 19-1 record and their diocese championship.

He's not a seven-footer yet, but by the looks of things, Dylan Watson is on his way.

Altering shots, drawing double teams and creating a presence in the paint. It's a site that other teams see, but don't believe.

From those little things called basketballs to the water fountain, everything just looks smaller. He's only known as the little guy to his family, where size is a shared trait that his mom knows best.

"All three of my boys are huge their dad is six-foot-eight," Alisa Stofleth, Dylan's mom said. "They have a brother that's six-foot-eight and a brother that's six-foot-six."

Mom says Dylan's in the 99th percentile and growing that fast does have it's growing pains.

"He broke two of his bones in his legs and his wrists and doctors contribute that to the quick growth," she said.

It hasn't hampered him this year. He's playing around 20 minutes a game, including all 24 minutes in their last game.

They may call him Swatson Watson, but he's also known as a gentle giant.

Dylan obviously has a bright future, but right now he's focused on the MidWest Youth Tournament this weekend in Bloomington.

If they finish in the top four, they will go to nationals.

