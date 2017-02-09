Panthers stay perfect in G-MAC

In arguably its most physical game of the season, the nationally ranked No. 14 Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team pulled away with a 77-63 win over Alderson Broaddus. With their 19th straight victory, the Panthers improve to 21-2 overall and remain a perfect 8-0 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. The Battlers fall to 11-12 on the season and 6-3 in conference play.

Alderson Broaddus commanded the opening minutes of the game, taking a 6-point lead at the 16:56 mark, and extending it to 7 at 13:48. Senior Josh Derksen dropped eight straight points with a pair of threes and a jumper to put Kentucky Wesleyan ahead 14-13, its first lead of the game.

A back and forth first half saw the lead change 10 times, but the Panthers closed out the half with a 6-0 run to take a 36-34 lead to the break.

Kentucky Wesleyan opened the second frame with a eight points in 90 seconds thanks to a three from Charles Foster and a lay up from Jordan Jacks. Ken-Jah Bosley notched a three to give the Panthers a 44-34 lead, the first double digit lead for either team.

The Panthers held a steady double digit lead for the remainder of the game, reaching a 19-point lead at 13:43 after a lay up from Sam Williams. Alderson Broaddus cut the lead down to 13-points at 6:10 but the come back was too little too late as Kentucky Wesleyan held on for the 77-63 win.

Bosley led all scorers with 29 points, his seventh game of the season eclipsing 20 points, and led the team with three steals. Foster finished with 11 points and four rebounds while dishing out a team-high five assists. Jacks led the Panthers with 12 rebounds, including eight defensive, while scoring nine. Malek Harris finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Kentucky Wesleyan scored 12 points off of 12 turnovers and scoring six second chance points. The Battlers’ bench held the advantage in points, 24-18, and both teams scored 30 points in the paint.

Kentucky Wesleyan will remain in West Virginia this weekend as they head to Elkins, W. Va. to take on the Senators of Davis & Elkins. With a win on Saturday, the Panthers will claim the G-MAC regular title and the right to host the 2016-17 G-MAC men’s basketball tournament. Fans are encouraged to attend a Watch Party at CYO Brewing Co. in downtown Owensboro.