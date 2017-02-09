Hoops Live: Harrison vs Reitz

Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help. Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro. It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...