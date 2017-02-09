#16 Boilermakers escape Bloomington with win - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

#16 Boilermakers escape Bloomington with win

BLOOMINGTON, IN (AP) -

Vince Edwards matched his career-high with 26 points and Caleb Swanigan added 16 points and 14 rebounds Thursday night as No. 16 Purdue used a late charge to beat rival Indiana 69-64.
    
The Boilermakers (20-5, 9-3 Big Ten) have won three straight and six of seven to move into second place in the conference.
    
Thomas Bryant scored 23 points and James Blackmon Jr. added 11 in his return from a lower left leg injury. It still wasn't enough for Indiana (15-10, 5-7), which has lost two in a row and four of five.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

