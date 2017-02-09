Player of the Week: Carsen Robinson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Player of the Week: Carsen Robinson

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) -

Wood Memorial is headed to the 1A regionals and our newly crowned Hoops Live Player of the Week is a big reason why.

Lady Trojans' senior guard Carsen Robinson scored game highs of 15 points against both Tecumseh and Northeast Dubois on the way to a Sectional Title.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

