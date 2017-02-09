Lady Oaks down Morthland College

The Lady Oaks improved to 13-6 on the season, defeating the Morthland College Patriots, 90-45, in the Johnson Center. After opening a 52-15 halftime lead, the Oaks slowed down in the second half to cruise to victory.

Maddison Ubelhor shot 7-12 from the field, including 5-9 from three point range, on her way to a team high 19 points. Alicia Wilson had 15 points to go with 11 assists, while Chelsea Jellison and Kelsey Pilant each posted 14. Olivia Carroll rounded out the double figure OCU scorers with 11, while Pilant led the Oaks in rebounds with seven.

Maranda Chance led the way for the Patriots, with game highs in both scoring and rebounds, scoring 22 and hauling in nine missed shots. Autumn Gunter was the only other Morthland player to reach double digits, posting 12 counters.

For the game, OCU shot 39-71 (54.9%) from the field, despite struggling to an 8-25 (32.0%) effort from beyond the arc. Morthland made 18-60 (30.0%) of their shots, connecting on 4-17 (23.5%) from three point range. The Oaks made all four of the foul shots, while the Patriots were 5-8 (62.5%) from the line.

OCU held a slim 39-34 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 13-11 on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 25 assists, compared to eight for the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 25-12.

The Lady Oaks will take their 13-6 record into Saturday's 1:00 home matchup against Wright State University-Lake.

