Family wanting answers after accident

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A Spencer County family wants to know who plowed through their fence and hit and killed one of their cows.  

The fact that somebody veered off West State Road 66 in Richland Sunday morning and drove into a field is not what Jenny Olmstead says disappoints her and her family.

She says it’s not even that they accidentally hit and killed one of the family's cows, a one-year-old bull named Blue. It’s what she says the driver did after that.  

“Obviously, they had no intention of killing our cow, but at some point, they decided they were going to leave,” said Jenny Olmstead.

The family says the jeep driver didn't bother to pick any of the broken truck parts up when they got out of the vehicle to open the gate at the back of the field. 

They're hoping some of the pieces might help authorities find the ones responsible.  

Deputies tell us they believe the vehicle is a 2012 or 2013 Jeep Cherokee. 

Please call the Spencer County Sheriff's Office if you have any information.

