Two people charged with stealing several items from three Tri-State churches

Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause.More >>
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant.More >>
Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help. Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro. It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...More >>
One little girl is making a big impact on the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. Nine-year-old Katherine Cartwright started a #donateforkatherine campaign where she gathers donations for the Vanderburgh County Humane Society.More >>
United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts is celebrating with the coal mining community of Muhlenberg County after a five-year fight to secure coal miners' benefits.More >>
