Two people charged with stealing several items from three Tri-State churches

Posey County authorities say several stolen items, stolen from churches, were found inside a home and now two people are in jail charged with burglary.

A vacuum cleaner, guitars, even a copy machine, and a child's toy were among the items authorities say were found.

The suspects, Chelsea Carson and Joseph Pope, are in jail and those items will soon be on their way back to their church home.

We're told they hit three churches: Welborn United Methodist Church, Mt. Zion General Baptist Church, and Point Township Church of the Nazarene, all located in rural areas.

The sheriff says the two forced their way inside the buildings, grabbing a projector, speakers, musical instruments used for worship, and before they left, even hit the church's nursery.

Authorities tell us, they were able to nab the suspects thanks to social media.

"We started seeing social media pop up and people in the community were discussing what was going on and what had happened," said Posey County Sheriff Greg Oeth. "From that, community members started calling in giving us various leads on where we may start looking for individuals that may have those items in their possession and from those leads we were able to develop two individuals of interest.

The churches received only minor damage during the burglaries.

The two suspects are due in court Friday morning.

For now, they're in jail charged with burglary and theft.

