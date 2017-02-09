Homeless veteran receives new bike

A homeless veteran is no longer forced to walk from place to place. This is all thanks to a generous donation from the Indiana's Volunteers of America.

It was a happy day for Robert Pickerill who served in the United States Navy from 1979 to 1982. He's homeless and tells us he has trouble getting around with his disability.

Thanks to Supportive Services for Veterans Families, several veterans now have a new bike to navigate the city, like Pickerill.

Case manager Stephanie Jerstad says the organization received a grant specifically to make lives easier for veterans with little to no income.

Pickerill says he used to scramble to get money for the bus, and if he didn't come up with money, he'd walk up to ten miles a day.

Right now Indiana's Volunteers of America is helping Pickerill find a permanent place to live and work.

