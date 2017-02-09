Roxie Brodie's case to go before Grand Jury

We're learning new details about a child molestation suspect accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Roxie Brodie, 40, is accused of molesting a 12-year-old Evansville girl several times.

Evansville police were trying to arrest Brodie last week when he led them on a chase that ended in Henderson.

Brodie had his preliminary hearing in front of a Henderson County judge on Thursday.

At Brodie's first court appearance last week, he was livid, yelling and swearing at Judge Jill Brady during his first court appearance.

On Thursday, more of the same.

[PREVIOUS: Affidavit: Chase suspect raped girl, threatened to shoot up her family]

The public defender asked that some of Brodie's charges be dropped. The prosecutor fired back, saying Brodie put hundreds of lives at risk during the chase.

His charges include seven counts of wanton endangerment, and fleeing from the police.

We caught up Brodie's mother while she was leaving court. She tells us her son has been struggling with mental illness for years.

We reported last week that police documents say the 12-year-old girl told them that Brodie had threatened her family if she ever talked about what he had done.

We asked Brodie's mother about the accusations, and with tears in her eyes, she told us Brodie loves children and says he is innocent until proven guilty.

Roxie Brodie's case will go before a grand jury in Henderson County this March.

