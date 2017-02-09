Jasper's Superfan, Frankie, dies

Jasper Athletics may just have lost their biggest fan.

Frankie Ebenkamp at 91-years-old died this week. He went to Jasper High school but kept coming back for 25 years to cheer on the Wildcats.

You couldn't miss him at any Jasper game. Frankie stood proud in his black and gold striped overalls as he'd grab the attention of fan with his famous, "alright alright" cheer.

Basketball, football, or even track, Frankie knew how to get fans fired up.

Jasper's Athletic Director, Andy Noblitt, says as long as he can remember Frankie has been their biggest cheerleader.

Noblitt says one year at the state football playoffs, the principal was called by the IHSA who wanted to know why all the cheerleaders weren't down on the field.

"They were supposed to be on the field and leading cheers and the person went up and said we have them all on the field. They said, 'Well what about this guy, he seems to be with your cheerleading squad,' and we said, 'No, he's Frankie. Frankie cheers from the stands,'" said Noblitt.

Students would even ask to borrow Frankies bold overalls.

Some have even recently asked if someone could put them on display because as Noblitt says, anyone that sees those knows the man who wore them connected generations of fans.

"He embodies the spirit of Jasper High School, There's not a person in this town that doesn't know who Frankie Ebenkamp is," said Boys Basketball Coach John Goebel.

Noblitt says they are honoring Frankie at their next home game. His funeral is at Mass of Christian Burial on Monday.

