Memorial's Bonano inks with Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Memorial's Bonano inks with Evansville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Turning to college signing days, he was the heart and soul of Memorial soccer's State Title Team, helping to take the Tigers all the way to Indianapolis.

Sam Bonano's college career will be a much shorter trip.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • First Challenger League night game played

    First Challenger League night game played

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:59:01 GMT
    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

  • Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:51:42 GMT
    Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

  • Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:41:05 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly